Staff buyout bid for SA Express gets approval

JOHANNESBURG - The bid BY former SA Express employees to buy the assets of the troubled State-owned airline has been approved by liquidators following a daunting equity crowdfunding campaign.

Fly SAX, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by a group of incorporated former SA Express workers, yesterday received approval for a bid to acquire the troubled regional airline through a public offering.

The SPV will be anchored by a private investor and owned by a public limited company, Fly SAX, with the SA Express’ 691 employees as owners. In August, SA Express employees engaged an equity crowdfunding platform, Uprise Africa, to assist in raising the capital needed to save the airline from final liquidation.

During that time, they estimated SA Express was worth at least R1.5billion.

SA Express flights have been grounded since March 18 after the company was placed in business rescue in February.