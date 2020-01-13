Tharisa Minerals said on Friday that heavy downpours and Stage 6 load shedding had affected output in the quarter to the end of December 2019. Photo: Supplied



JOHANNESBURG - Tharisa Minerals, the JSE-listed family-owned chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) producer, said on Friday that heavy downpours and Stage 6 load shedding had affected output in the quarter to the end of December 2019.

Tharisa chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis said load shedding had resulted in chrome concentrate production of 341900 tons in December, down from 342500 tons in September.





"Whilst Tharisa benefits from our overall low usage and stand-by capacity, the unprecedented moves to Stage 6 load shedding and consequent power reductions did provide disruption to the processing plants’ stability," said Pouroulis.