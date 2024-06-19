Stage Zero expands to Bloemfontein and eThekwini

Stage Zero, an independent power provider, announced its expansion into Bloemfontein and eThekwini. The power provider said this move would help ease the pressure on more South African pockets following Eskom’s recent electricity tariff increase in April this year and council’s expected electricity tariff increase come July 1.

Abraham van der Merwe, CEO of Stage Zero, said they were excited to spread their energy solutions to any areas that needed it. “Bloemfontein and eThekwini are just the next steps in a plan that will hopefully see us be able to help every South African, no matter where they are,” he said. Stage Zero said its expansion came just in time for winter, when the effects of load shedding hit the hardest in the country.

It said while this year had been easier than the last so far, navigating the realm of alternative power could be daunting. “Most people could not begin to explain the complexities of photovoltaic (PV) systems. More importantly, it is not necessary. Not when a company exists that can help you manage all the maintenance issues, keep costs down, and help you find a solution that suits you best.” The company said it simplifies solar by offering straightforward solutions without binding customers to long-term contracts.

By giving communities in Bloemfontein and eThekwini a viable, easy-to-use alternative, Stage Zero not only helps ease the burden of load shedding and rising electricity tariffs, but also puts money back into ordinary people’s pockets, the company said. The energy company said its desire was to help South Africa manage the electricity crisis, as could also be seen in Stage Zero’s support of the City of Cape Town’s cash-for-power initiative, which aimed to empower homeowners to embrace solar energy by offering them financial incentives. Over time, it was hoped that initiatives like these could spread throughout the country with Stage Zero at the forefront.

With Stage Zero's range of solutions, including solar and back-up battery options, residents could now take control of their energy needs and reduce their dependence on the national grid. “The expansion into Bloemfontein and eThekwini aligns with Stage Zero’s broader mission to make energy independence accessible to all South Africans,” it said. “By expanding its footprint across provinces, Stage Zero is one step closer to realising its vision of a nation powered by clean and sustainable energy solutions.”

It said people living in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape were already experiencing what an energy independent life could look like. “Now residents of Bloemfontein and eThekwini will also get to enjoy the benefits of Stage Zero's solutions with more areas to follow soon. With the end of energy price hikes and load shedding nowhere in sight, there is a growing need for innovative alternatives for communities as diverse as South Africa’s,” it said. “Stage Zero's solutions cater to both residential and commercial customers, offering tailored packages to meet the specific needs of each community. Whether it’s solar panels for households or back-up battery systems for businesses.”