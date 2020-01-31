DURBAN - More than R30 million has been raised on Feenix for students through a crowdfunding initiative in partnership with Standard Bank.
The money that was raised through the crowdfunding initiative has helped over 1000 students cover some of the costs associated with a tertiary education.
Standard Bank launched the crowdfunding initiative in partnership Feenix in 2017. The online platform provides both a tool for students to formalise their fundraising efforts and a channel for funders to find students they wish to support. Standard Bank acts as financier and go-to-market partner.
"Crowdfunding is an important new funding model for education. The work being done by Feenix is something we as a bank are proud to be able to facilitate. For too many young South Africans access to education remains a challenge. The private sector must continue to support organisations such as Feenix which are coming up with innovative ways to address this," said Funeka Montjane, Standard Bank Chief Executive of Personal and Business Banking South Africa.
The real impact of this is that thousands of students can continue their studies without having to worry about funding them. Standard Bank has also linked its UCount Rewards programme to Feenix, and Standard Bank customers can use them to fund a student.