Standard Bank and Shoprite Group's UCount rewards go live ahead of Easter Weekend

If you are cash strapped ahead of the Easter Weekend and a Standard Bank customer, you will be able to get more bang out of your buck starting from Wednesday. This comes after South Africa's largest bank by assets, Standard Bank, said that their clients can start reaping the benefits of the much anticipated retail partnership with the Shoprite Group.

From 16 April, UCount Rewards members will be able to earn and redeem their Rewards Points across multiple Shoprite brands, including the rapidly growing on-demand shopping platform, Sixty60. Customers can now earn up to 40% back in Rewards Points when they shop on Sixty60, and up to 30% back when shopping in-store. “We’re excited to launch this partnership – it’s a major milestone for our business. Most particularly, it brings so much value to our customers where it matters most, in everyday transactions,” Tshiamo Molanda, Head of Youth and Mass Market Clients at Standard Bank said.

Below, Standard Bank unpacked how the partnership works in more detail: Where can UCount Rewards members earn and redeem points? Members can earn and redeem points at the following Shoprite Group brands: Checkers

Checkers Hyper

Checkers Sixty60

Checkers Foods

Shoprite

Shoprite Sixty60 Is there a monthly cap on Rewards Points customers can earn?

Yes. Members can earn up to 20% of their total monthly spend in Rewards Points, across participating Shoprite and Checkers brands, capped at a maximum of R3,000 per month, whatever comes first. This cap includes grocery purchases at retailers beyond the Shoprite Group. How will UCount Rewards members earn point during shopping? Customers need to pay with their Standard Bank credit or cheque card. But to maximise their Rewards and get up to up to 40% back, customers must pay with a Standard Bank credit card or Evolve card.

For example: If a customer is on Tier 5 of UCount Rewards and spends R500 on Checkers Sixty60 using a Standard Bank credit card, they’ll get R200 back in UCount Rewards Points.

If they spend the same amount using a debit card in-store, they’ll get R25 back. “This partnership is about recognising and rewarding the everyday purchases our customers are already making. By simply using the right card, they can realise real savings,” Molanda added. How can customers redeem their Rewards Points?

On the Sixty60 app, customers must add their UCount Rewards card as a payment option. They’ll be able to use their Rewards Points at checkout. In-store, they can swipe their UCount Rewards card at the till when paying. “This is just the beginning. We’ve got exciting plans ahead that will continue to enhance how our customers experience and benefit from UCount. Partnering with a powerhouse like Shoprite unlocks new possibilities we’re proud to bring to market,” Molanda further said.

The retail giant, the Shoprite Group said that unlike other bank-retail partnerships, customers aren’t limited to certain products or categories. "These new benefits are over and above the more than R1 billion in instant cash discounts offered by Xtra Savings, the number one supermarket rewards programme in South Africa since 2019. The partnership between Africa’s biggest bank and the continent’s largest retailer is built around a shared goal of reducing the cost of living for South Africans. This is a long-term commitment to delivering real value where it matters most,” Meredith Allan, GM: Strategy and Rewards at ShopriteX said. “We welcome this partnership not only as a major milestone for our business but, most particularly, for the value it brings to our customers - effortlessly accessible at the tap of an app and in everyday transactions,” Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive of Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank said.