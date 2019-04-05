29/08/2011 Standard bank offices in JHB Gauteng. (307) Photo: Leon Nicholas

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank said on Friday it had appointed Tau Mashigo as its new chief technology officer (CTO) from April 1 to drive and support its strategic intent to become fully digital organisation and assist in the transition to Cloud technology. "The digitisation and data strategy will see Standard Bank Group rapidly introduce innovation and changes in line with the customers’ increasing preference for convenient digital, over traditional channels," the bank said in a statement.

Mashigo, who will be a standing member of the IT executive committee, joins Standard Bank Group from the South African Revenue Services where he spent 12 years, most recently as group executive, service delivery: digital information services and technology.

He has served on the boards of Interfrontier Technology Solutions, Sentech and on the global steering committee for the Commonwealth Connects Program.

- African News Agency (ANA)