Standard Bank customers can expect delays in services after fire at Simmonds Street complex

Standard Bank customers are likely to experience delayed services in some instances as the bank moved staff to alternate work sites after a fire broke out at the bank’s Simmonds Street complex in the Johannesburg CBD. The financial institution said in a press release that it has been closed for the day due to a fire in the facility’s Energy Management Centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

It said that no injuries were suffered and the city’s emergency services department had extinguished the fire. "While the investigations are still underway, initial assessments indicate that the cause of the fire was technical in nature, and not due to a human factor," reads the statement. Standard Bank added that the fire was contained to the energy centre, with no further damage to the rest of the building other than smoke damage.

Staff were informed that the building had been closed. They would be accommodated in other Standard Bank facilities where appropriate or work from home until further notice. "We apologise for the inconvenience that this is causing, and further updates will be provided as required." BUSINESS REPORT