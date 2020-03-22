Standard Bank gives SA small business owners and students a 3-month payment holiday

Cape Town - Standard Bank on Sunday announced a 3-month payment holiday for small business owners in South Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We understand the pressures of being a small business owner. So we would like to lighten the load by giving our customers with a turnover of less than 20M a 3- month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020. Visit https://bit.ly/2wvUwXY for more information," the bank said on Twitter on Sunday. According to Standard Bank's website you are eligible for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Payment Scheme if: Your business is South African based, with a turnover of no more than R 20 million per year.

Your Business Current account, Bizlaunch account and Business Lending accounts are paid up to date.

Your business is in good standing.

The bank has also approved a payment holiday for students.





"For our students we have also approved a payment holiday from 1 April to 30 June for our student loan customers who are studying full time. This will be at 0% interest and with zero fees. This is an automatic offer and no applications are required," the bank said on its website.





The DA commended the bank's announcement and called on other banks to match the "relief intervention".





"The announcement by Standard Bank of a 3-month payment holiday on all up-to-date business loans is very welcome. The DA calls on all other banks to match this relief intervention as soon as possible," said Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA's Shadow Minister of Finance.