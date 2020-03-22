Business ReportCompanies
Standard Bank gives SA small business owners and students a 3-month payment holiday

Cape Town - Standard Bank on Sunday announced a 3-month payment holiday for small business owners in South Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We understand the pressures of being a small business owner. So we would like to lighten the load by giving our customers with a turnover of less than 20M a 3- month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020. Visit https://bit.ly/2wvUwXY for more information," the bank said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Standard Bank's website you are eligible for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Payment Scheme if:

  • Your business is South African based, with a turnover of no more than R 20 million per year.
  • Your Business Current account, Bizlaunch account and Business Lending accounts are paid up to date.
  • Your business is in good standing.
The bank has also approved a payment holiday for students.

"For our students we have also approved a payment holiday from 1 April to 30 June for our student loan customers who are studying full time. This will be at 0% interest and with zero fees. This is an automatic offer and no applications are required," the bank said on its website.

The DA commended the bank's announcement and called on other banks to match the "relief intervention".

"The announcement by Standard Bank of a 3-month payment holiday on all up-to-date business loans is very welcome. The DA calls on all other banks to match this relief intervention as soon as possible," said Geordin Hill-Lewis, the  DA's Shadow Minister of Finance.

"The DA has called for a loan forbearance programme since the national disaster was declared, and we are pleased that this request has been heeded. We now need to see this rolled out by all other banks and loan-making institutions.

"This business loan forbearance, if it is matched by all banks, will give much needed relief to struggling businesses and families. It will give our economy the breathing room it needs to survive the next few months," Hill-Lewis said.

