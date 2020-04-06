Standard Bank Insurance to give 25% cashback on car insurance premiums to customers

DURBAN - Standard Bank Insurance has announced that it will be implementing a 25 percent cash back relief on its car insurance premiums.

The cash back on premiums forms part of the range of insurance relief initiatives during these trying times. The cash back ill be paid back 14 days after the lock down ends to clients who are up to date and continue to pay their car insurance premiums over this period.

"During these challenging times we are here to help protect our clients and what matters most to them. South Africa is under lockdown, as such our clients are staying at home and most are not using their vehicles. It made sense to find a way to provide them with some financial relief when it comes to car insurance," said Dr Nolwandle Mbalo, from Standard Bank Insurance.

Standard Bank Insurance will calculate the cashback at a rate of 25 percent per day on the premium that a client pays on their car insurance and the payments will be made into the same bank account from which Standard Bank collects the monthly car insurance premium from.

The cashback is applicable for the period of the government announced lockdown which came into effect on 27 March and is currently set to end on 16 April 2020. This means that clients will be refunded at 25 percent per day over the lock down period of their car insurance premiums.