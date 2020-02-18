Standard Bank launches DigiMe to give customers more security on the app









Standard Bank has launched DigiMe as an innovative solution designed to empower customers with control over their app banking activities. Photo: File DURBAN - Standard Bank has launched DigiMe as an innovative solution designed to empower customers with control over their app banking activities. The innovative solution makes use of the latest biometric and facial recognition software, combined with multi-factor authentication to create a safe and secure banking experience on a mobile device. DigiMe recognises the critical need to keep digital services secure, with the strengthened authentication process available on the mobile app. DigiMe is designed to further protect digital profiles by utilising a picture of an identity document, a selfie, fingerprint or unique Appcode. Strong authentication is the improved method of authenticating Standard Bank customers by using two or more factors to authenticate the identity of an individual. This is achieved by using a combination of a pin, a fingerprint or facial biometric and a smart device or a bank card.

The new security feature can be activated via the Standard Bank mobile app on the user’s profile where they can select the ‘link and secure your profile’ feature. This prompts users to begin the process to activate the DigiMe strong authentication. It is a simple set of steps that requires an official identification document and a selfie to set up the facial recognition.

"It is critical for the Standard Bank to be one step ahead in the race to provide safe and secure digital banking. This means implementing systems and controls that keep up with the evolution of customer preferences and cyber risks," said Andrew van der Hoven Head of Digital Banking at Standard Bank.

He explained that in providing the DigiMe solution Standard Bank customers will, over time, benefit due to the DigiMe authenticators being utilized for banking transactions.

"DigiMe continues an evolving journey to increase the trust our customers have of our digital platforms and provides them with real benefits in the form of increased safety and convenience when they do their banking," concluded van der Hoven.

Here's how users verify their digital profile:

1. Sign into your Standard Bank App and click on the “Profile” icon

2. Click "Link and secure your profile"

3. Click on the "Home" or "Work" button

4. Capture your ID number

5. Scan your ID document

6. Take a selfie

