DURBAN – Standard Bank has launched one of the most empowering tools yet for home owners and home buyers alike. LookSee allows buyers, sellers, homeowners or industry participants to research properties by accessing free guides which then lets them make informed decisions on homes.

Everyone, including non-Standard Bank customers, has free, 24/7 access to information on their properties or properties they are interested in, such as:

1. A property value including highs and lows, last sale price and how the growth rate compares to the national average

2. Understand the once off and the unique monthly cost of owning the property.

3. An estimate for home insurance and rates and taxes.

4. Interpretation of the crime trend in the area and understand the key amenities close by.

5. Review the area information, demographics and sales trends including area property turnover

6. Download a report or compare up to 3 properties on various dimensions

Andrew van der Hoven, Head of Standard Bank Home loans said, "Whether you are in the market for a home or you are home owner trying to understand your suburb, you are faced with the challenge of accessing relevant information and secondly the interpretation of the information. This can create great anxiety and often feels disempowering. This is why Standard Bank decided to launch LookSee to enable everyone including industry participants’ access to interpreted relevant information on properties".

Standard Bank is currently adding further functionality to LookSee. These updates will be added in the course of the year.

"As the largest home loan provider with a market share of 34 percent, we are guided by the decision making requirements of our customers and partners, and to help everyone on their unique home journey. As an example, we will soon be releasing a unique review of sectional titles using information we have gathered over many decades. Again, we want this to empower all participants to provide relevant, accessible and interpreted information for customers," said van der Hoven.

