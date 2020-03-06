Standard Bank releases funding policy on coal projects

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has become the first South African lender to release its policy toward funding of thermal coal mining and power projects.





The policy comes as pressure mounts on financial institutions to cut lending to fossil fuel projects because of the carbon emissions they generate, contributing to global warming. South Africa relies on coal for almost all of its electricity and exports it to countries including China and India. Its carbon emissions rival those of the U.K., an economy eight times its size.



