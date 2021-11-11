Standard Bank supports Global Entrepreneurship Week, committed to help small businesses rebuild

Lender Standard Bank supports Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), saying this week that the Covid-19 pandemic-associated lockdowns implemented and the civil unrest that took place across South Africa had all taken a dramatic toll on small enterprises in the country, many of which are now trying to rebuild following the financial and physical damage caused to their businesses.

“Certainly, small businesses are critical to addressing the structural problems that the country faces, such as unemployment and inequality,” said Simone Cooper, the head of business clients at Standard Bank South Africa. “We remain committed to spearheading and supporting initiatives that minimise barriers for entrepreneurs to access mentorship, financial assistance and provide the opportunity to increase collaborations within their ecosystems.”