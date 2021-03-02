Standard Bank to assess 'way forward' on East Africa oil pipeline

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Standard Bank has hired an independent environmental and social advisor to help assess its involvement in Total’s East African Crude Oil Pipeline that environmental groups have opposed, it said on Monday.

About 263 civil society organisations from around the world, have urged the chief executives of 25 banks not to participate in loans to fund the construction of the $3.5 billion East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline.

They have argued in an open letter that this pipeline would pose immense threats to local communities, water supplies, and biodiversity in Uganda, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

Standard Bank acknowledged receipt of the letter, saying it was following its own internal processes and had retained the services of an independent environmental and social advisor.

“As part of this process, the advisors will visit the project area and will issue a full environmental and social due diligence report, at which time Standard Bank Group will make a decision on the way forward,” it said in an emailed response.