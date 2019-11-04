Standard Bank wealth and investment wins best private bank for customer service in Africa. FILE PHOTO: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The Global Private Banking Awards have recognised Standard Bank Wealth and Investment as the winner of Best Private Bank for Customer Service in Africa, the group said on Monday. The bank was named the best private bank in Kenya for the third time and in Nigeria for four years in a row. Its South African operation was rated "highly commended" during the awards ceremony held at the Sheraton in London on Thursday.

The awards are a collaboration between The Banker and Professional Wealth Management magazines, two leading specialist titles under the Financial Times. This year the awards were adjudicated by 16 independent judges, who had to go through hundreds of applications from across the world.

The objective of the awards has been described as one aimed at gathering “qualitative and quantitative information from private banking groups to be able to give a set of awards for excellence”.

Chris Browne, group head of Wealth and Investment for Standard Bank, said: “As a division we continue to work hard in putting our clients first. These awards further showcase how far we have come, with an exciting journey lying ahead as we continue to seek to distinguish ourselves as a preferred global financial partner for high net worth individuals across Africa.”