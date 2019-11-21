JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank has been named the 2019 Company of the Year at the prestigious Isle of Man Awards For Excellence.
During a gala ceremony at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall in Douglas, the sought-after award was presented to Chief Executive of Standard Bank Isle of Man Limited, Chris Till, by host, television presenter Julia Bradbury, and Craig Mitchell, director of sponsors Browne Craine & Co.
Judges praised the company for being ‘an international bank with a clear strategy’ while remaining ‘very much a part of the local community’.