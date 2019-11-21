Standard Bank wins company of the year at Isle of Man Awards









During a gala ceremony at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall in Douglas, the sought-after award was presented to Chief Executive of Standard Bank Isle of Man Limited, Chris Till, by host, television presenter Julia Bradbury, and Craig Mitchell, director of sponsors Browne Craine & Co. Image: Supplied. JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank has been named the 2019 Company of the Year at the prestigious Isle of Man Awards For Excellence.

Judges praised the company for being ‘an international bank with a clear strategy’ while remaining ‘very much a part of the local community’.





Till said, ’We are very proud to be recognised as the Company of the Year at an event which celebrates excellence across our island.





‘It is particularly pleasing as judges assessed a variety of our initiatives from the past year, as well as our pursuit of high service standards and innovation and our contribution to the growth of the Isle of Man.





‘I’d like to congratulate each and every one of my colleagues involved both on the Isle of Man and elsewhere who have contributed towards this success as this is testament to their hard work.’





Among the criteria assessed was the work the Bank carried out in respect of staff wellbeing, supporting local projects, promoting Diversity alongside the United Nations HeForShe movement and supporting ‘Send a Cow’, a project designed to help with eradicating poverty in the Rakai District of Uganda.





Awards organisers said Standard Bank had demonstrated a clear strategy, high levels of customer satisfaction, team engagement, delivery of financial success, operational efficiency and effective risk management in its submission.





As part of Africa’s largest banking group by assets, Standard Bank Offshore Group has operated in the Isle of Man for more than 25 years and the bank continues to expand its operations in the island.





The company has grown considerably year-on-year with business from Africa and other international markets and is committed to sustainable growth with a pledge to look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically and environmentally.



