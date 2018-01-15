JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank has announced the launch of a new game-show which it says will enable its customers to reach their "next" million.





Your Next Million, will follow the tried-and-tested game show format, but will also have a notable twist. Questions and tasks will be focused on financial well-being and Standard Banks says that this is testament to its commitment to financial literacy and promise to move South Africa and the rest of Africa forward.





“As the bank committed to moving Africa forward, Standard Bank realises it needs to change people’s lives for the better,” says Tinyiko Mageza, Head of Marketing for Retail & Business Banking at Standard Bank.





“Our products and services are designed to assist our customers on their unique journeys to their definition of success, and – while it certainly has high entertainment value – Your Next Million™ is no different from our in-bank offerings. The game show's ultimate goal is to give our customers the means to craft their own success and get them one step closer to their nexts.”









In order to qualify, contestants will need to be new and existing Standard Bank Gold Credit and Cheque holders to stand a chance to win up to R 1 million.





“As with all we do, this gameshow is about helping our customers reach their “nexts”, no matter how big or small. The focus is not only entertainment,” says Tinyiko.





“The educational aspect makes certain that the viewers benefit, as well as the contestants. Those who watch will realise that there are financial solutions out there that can help them reach their dreams.”





Viewers are also sure to be drawn by the show’s co-hosts, Thembisa Mdoda and Mashabela Galane.





Your Next Million, will air on SABC1 every Wednesday at 8:27 p.m. from 14 February – 25 April













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



