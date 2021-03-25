Standard Banks wins best bank in Africa award and named best in its market

CAPE TOWN - STANDARD Bank Group said yesterday that it had been named the Best Bank in Africa in Global Finance’s 28th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

Also, Standard Bank South Africa and Stanbic Bank Uganda were named best banks in their respective markets. The awards come at a time when the banking industry has played a supportive role in assisting clients and societies through the Covid-19 crisis.

The winners of this year’s awards were banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success, according to Global Finance, which has a circulation of 50 000 and readers in 189 countries.

“Banks are playing a key role in economic recovery around the world. Our Best Bank awards highlight the leaders in restoring growth and mapping a way forward,” said Global Finance publisher and editorial editor Joseph D Giarraputo in a statement.

All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.