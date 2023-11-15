Standard Chartered admits to SA exchange rate manipulation, fined R42.7 million

Standard Chartered Bank has admitted to exchange rate manipulation in South Africa and will pay an administrative penalty of R42.7 million. Charges against the British international finance institution arose in 2015 when the South African Competition Commission launched a complaint against various financial entities, including Barclays Bank Plc, Barclays Africa Group Ltd, BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas South Africa, Citigroup Inc and Standard Chartered among others.

The charges centred on allegations that the banks had “engaged in an agreement or concerted practice to manipulate prices related to certain foreign currency pairs” tied to the South African rand. The Competition Commission argued that this was a violation of South African laws. On its part, Standard Chartered has admitted to participating “in the manipulation of USD/ZAR currency pair by fixing bid, offers, bid-offer spreads, the spot exchange rate” and the exchange rate, said the Competition Commission. “Further, SCB participated in dividing markets by allocating customers in terms of which one trader withholds or pulls his/her existing bid or offer from the market to allow the other trader to execute and complete his/her trade.”