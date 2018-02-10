



This new product expands on the coffee at home range that also includes whole bean coffee and Starbucks Espresso Capsules.





Starbucks VIA is a 100% natural roasted arabica coffee that is available in an instant form and it is just as rich and full bodied as freshly-brewed cup of coffee.





Carlo Gonzaga, the CEO of Taste Holdings, said "We know that a lot of South Africans still rely on instant coffee but we believe that even instant coffee needs to be premium. We believe that Starbucks VIA will change the way people experience instant coffee".





It has taken Starbucks20 years to create a ready brew coffee that has the same Starbucks in an instant. The ready brew coffee is made using U.S. patent-pending technology and the highest-quality sourced from 3% of the world's top coffee.





The well-known coffee company aims to provide an instant coffee that tastes as good as a freshly-brewed cup of coffee. The instant coffee is targeted at coffee lovers who want convenience but find that conventional instant coffee does not meet their expectations.





Gonzaga added "We are confident that you won’t be able to tell the difference between Starbucks VIA and our brewed coffee".





The Starbucks VIA Ready Brew is packaged into single-serve packets that come in 12 sachets in a box. The box is available at all Starbucks stores at the retail price of R75.





The Starbucks Coffee at home range also includes:





The Traditionalist:





Starbucks best-selling whole bean and ground coffee are ideal for the person that likes to brew coffee at home. The traditionalist would also enjoy the Starbucks House Blend and Veranda Blend.





The Party Planner





The Starbucks Espresso Capsules packs are perfect for when entertaining guests who have different coffee preferences, or when serving coffee pairings with an assortment of dishes.





The Busy Bee





For the busy bee who does everything "in an instant", the Starbucks VIA Ready Brew is their coffee solution. This coffee is made with 100% arabica beans and offers a full-bodied, flavourful cup in an instant -just tear open the sachet, add water, stir and enjoy.





ALSO READ: How much you make from 1 million views on YouTube





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

































DURBAN - Starbucks and Taste Holdings have launched the Starbucks VIA Ready Brew.