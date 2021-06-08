Starbucks launches reusable cup-share initiative to reduce single use waste

Starbucks will be introducing its reusable cup-share programme in all of its 3 840 stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by 2025, as it looks to reduce the amount of its single use waste.

An initial trial will start in the UK, France and Germany, and expand thereafter based on local operations, regulations and customer feedback.

The cup-share initiative in EMEA is a key part of Starbucks’s global commitment to reduce single use cup waste and its goal of reducing waste by 50 percent by 2030.

The initiative also expands on the company’s strategy to design out waste, including in-store recycling and ceramic availability, reusable discounts, as well as paper cup surcharges.

Starbucks EMEA president Duncan Moir said, “We have set an ambitious goal to be a resource positive company, and I believe we have a responsibility to give our customers new and unique options to integrate reusables in their day-to-day lives. While we have made great strides in reducing the number of single-use paper cups that leave our stores, there is more to be done and we must make reusability the only option, long term.”

In the pilot projects, Starbucks will trial a Cup-Share programme that allows customers to pay a small deposit for a reusable cup for hot and cold beverages. Tested to last up to 30 times and available in three sizes, each cup uses an identifying number associated with the Starbucks reusable cup to the deposit paid.

Customers will then be able to use their reusable and return it to Starbucks via a kiosk or at the point of sale, and Starbucks will give the deposit back to the customer.

The new reusable cup from Starbucks uses patented foaming technology that results in a rigid and durable wall structure with up to 70 percent less plastic than current reusable cups. The unique wall structure provides insulation for both hot and cold liquids.

This initiative will be in addition to providing a R2 discount in South Africa for any customer bringing in their own reusable cup across the region.

