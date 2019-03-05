DURBAN - Mall of Africa is excited to announce that a new Pick n Pay store will open at the centre in the third quarter of this year. The Pick n Pay store will be located on the lower level of the Mall, previously occupied by a portion of Edgars. The Mall has reduced its Edcon space from 17,318sqm to 10,254sqm including all standalone stores.

"The consumer good segment at Mall of Africa has been growing steadily with the additional visitors from the neighbouring new office buildings opening at Waterfall City. With a view on Deloitte opening in March 2020 it is prudent to expand the consumer good offer at Mall of Africa," said Michael Clampett, Head of Asset and Property Management at Attacq.



Customers visiting the new store can expect an enjoyable shopping experience, complete with a comprehensive product range, easy-to-navigate spaces and a host of features. The new 4 346 sqm store will have a strong focus on freshness for all customers, whether they are looking for a good mealtime option, or to do their grocery shopping.



The store will boast a delicious deli offering, state of the art bakery, a fish counter and butchery. A dedicated butcher will be on hand to best handle customers chosen meat. Other exciting offerings include a sushi bar and a unique Biltong Bar.



The store will also include an in-store wine alcove. Providing a world-class wine experience, this offers a space for customers to take time out from their shop to browse or buy from a comprehensive selection of wine.



The Money Counter will offer customers a wide range of value-added services for simplicity and convenience. This includes bill payments, prepaid electricity, lottery tickets and a Money Transfer service, to name a few.



While the store is new to the mall, Pick n Pay Clothing opened in April 2016. "We are grateful and excited that one of South Africa’s biggest retailers has decided to increase their footprint and offering at the Mall," said Johann Fourie, General Manager of Mall of Africa.

