Stationery store supervisor sentenced to prison for fraud

A senior supervisor of a stationery store in the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for fraud. In a statement released on Wednesday, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Ntombifikile Kati, 50, was sentenced in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

She said an investigation into the matter revealed that over a period between February 2013 and July 2019, Kati who was employed as a senior supervisor at the Ink Sport (a stationery store) stole R30,000 (US$2,180) from the company. Kati was arrested by the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on November 15, 2019, after they were tasked to probe the matter. On the day of her arrest she appeared in court and was subsequently released on a warning.

Mgolodela said a series of court appearances saw Kati convicted and sentenced to four years direct imprisonment of which one year was suspended on condition that she does not commit the same offence during the suspension period. Subsequently, she will be serving three years in prison. Mgolodela said the conviction and sentencing of Kati comes after her sister, Vuyokazi Kati, 37, was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment on April 26, 2021 in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court without an option of a fine for theft to the value of more than R2.3 million.