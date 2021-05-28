Stefanutti reports reduced losses as it heads for major restructuring

CAPE TOWN - STEFANUTTI Stocks Holdings reduced its losses to a loss of 155.3 cents per share in the year to February 28, compared with the loss of 622.48c the previous year, as it begins a major restructuring to lift solvency.

The loss for the period reduced to R290.18 million from the R1.08 billion loss reported at the end of the 2020 financial year. Current liabilities exceeded current assets by R1.36bn on February 28.

Contract revenue for the past year was down 30 percent to R5.04bn.

The restructuring plan, approved by directors and lenders, envisaged the sale of non-core assets, of plant and equipment, of certain operations, internal restructuring, additional short-term funding of R430m, debt restructuring and a favourable outcome of claims on Kusile power project contracts.

A new equity raise, as well as the consideration of a new business model, was also being considered.

Lenders had agreed to continue to provide guarantee support for current and future projects. Management had also made progress in reconfiguring the organisational structure to improve operational performance and decrease overhead costs, including cutting the headcount.

The restructuring was expected to be implemented over the current financial year to end-February 2022.

Funding by lenders had assisted in relieving liquidity pressures.

“The continued adverse market conditions, as well as the substantial impact of Covid-19, has reduced contract revenue from continuing operations to R5bn (R7.2bn), with an operating loss of R111m (R1.02bn).

On October 30 last year, the group ceased marketing the Mechanical & Electrical business unit, which was classified as part of continuing operations.

The share price was up 2.3 percent to 44c yesterday, representing a strong rise from 17c a year ago, in spite of the ongoing loss position.

