Stefanutti Stocks expects to reduce its interim loss in the next six months
STEFANUTTI Stocks Holdings said yesterday that headline earnings per share of continuing operations were expected to reflect a loss of 50-70 cents for the six months to August 31, compared with a restated 133.60 cents loss in the same period in 2020, a trading update said yesterday.
The construction group had initiated a disposal programme as part of its Restructuring Plan, which would include the sale of certain operations which had accordingly been classified as discontinued operations.
“These disposals are expected to be concluded within the next 12 months,” the firm said yesterday.
Total earnings – comprising both continuing and discontinued operations –were expected to reflect a loss of 100-120 cents per share and total headline earnings per share were expected to reflect a loss of between 55 and 75 cents.
The corresponding 2020 period reflected a total HEPS loss of 128.42 cents. The half year results are expected to be released on November 25.
