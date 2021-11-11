Stefanutti Stocks expects to reduce its interim loss in the next six months

STEFANUTTI Stocks Holdings said yesterday that headline earnings per share of continuing operations were expected to reflect a loss of 50-70 cents for the six months to August 31, compared with a restated 133.60 cents loss in the same period in 2020, a trading update said yesterday.

The construction group had initiated a disposal programme as part of its Restructuring Plan, which would include the sale of certain operations which had accordingly been classified as discontinued operations.