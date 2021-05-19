Stefanutti Stocks forecasts earnings loss for 2020 year

CAPE TOWN - STEFANUTTI Stocks’ earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings a share (Heps) for the year to February 28 for continuing operations were expected to reflect a loss of between 175-205 cents a share, respectively, a trading statement from the construction group said yesterday.

In line with a Restructuring Plan, the group started a disposal programme of certain operations, which had since been classified as discontinued operations. The disposals were expected to be concluded within the next 12 months.

Results for the comparative prior year would be restated to reflect continuing and discontinued operations.

The corresponding 2020 reporting period would reflect restated Eps and Heps to be a loss of 662 cents and 644,10 cents respectively.

Total Eps and total Heps, comprising continuing and discontinued operations, were expected to reflect a loss of between 150-180 cents per share respectively.

The corresponding 2020 reporting period reflected total Eps and total Heps to be a loss of 640.35 cents and 622.48 cents, respectively.

