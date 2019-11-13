Mazars was the only item on the agenda with 99.95percent of the shareholders backing the appointment.
“The Dutch Mazars audit team will work closely with their colleagues in the UK, South Africa and France and in other jurisdictions where possible,” Steinhoff said.
Steinhoff initially informed its shareholders in August that Mazars accepted an offer to replace Deloitte as the auditors during the group’s annual general meeting held in Amsterdam.
Deloitte, the outgoing auditors, were thrust into the spotlight after they refused to sign off the embattled retailer’s financial results before the December 2017 accounting scandal that shocked the markets and led to a more than 90percent decline in the share price and wiping off more than R200billion in market capitalisation.