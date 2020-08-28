Steinhoff banks on cheaper clothing sales as pandemic hurts

INTERNATIONAL – Steinhoff International Holdings NV is banking on cash-strapped consumers looking for cheaper clothes to drive sales at its discount chains as the retailer continues to fight for survival.

Revenue in the nine months through June fell 6 percent to 6.76 billion euros (R134.52 billion), with the last quarter reflecting the peak of the pandemic worldwide, the company said in a statement Friday.

As lockdowns continue to ease, sales at its European Pepco and Poundland outlets and African PEP and Ackermans stores are expected to benefit as “customers need these essential products every day, and the value focus gives the business some inherent resilience and a defensive positioning in times of economic turbulence”, the company said.

Revenue increased 2 percent in the period at Pepco, a European discount chain, and 7 percent at Mattress Firm, the United States bedding division.

Steinhoff, which nearly collapsed in the wake of a 2017 accounting scandal, is working to persuade claimants to accept a settlement plan. It is due to hold a virtual annual general meeting on Friday afternoon.