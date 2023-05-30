Steinhoff creditors agree to debt restructuring plan that will see retailer de-list from JSE

While shareholders voted against the crucial restructuring plan, the retailer can now approach a Dutch court to give the scheme the go-ahead.

“As a next step, Steinhoff will consider if it intends to request the Court to confirm the WHOA Restructuring Plan,” the company said in a statement.

“10.38% of the class of SIHNV shareholders voted in favour of the WHOA Restructuring Plan. This is less than two-thirds of the nominal value of SIHNV shares of the relevant members of the class of SIHNV shareholders that voted in respect of the WHOA Restructuring Plan. The class of SIHNV shareholders has therefore not approved the WHOA Restructuring Plan,” the company stated.

The restructuring plan will also see Steinhoff de-list from the Frankfurt and Johannesburg stock exchanges.