Steinhoff inside trader receives five-year suspended sentence

Gerhardus Burger, an associate of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, has pled guilty, to three charges, of insider trading in contravention of the Financial Markets Act, and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

However, the pensioner’s sentence was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit the same crime in that period.

He appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier today.

The Hawks are currently investigating events around Steinhoff’s liquidation, which is the biggest corporate scandal in South Africa to date. Jooste, it said in a statement, shared information Steinhoff shares before they fell as the company collapsed.