Steinhoff International appoints Paul Copley as deputy chairperson

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., which has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE, has appointed Paul Copley as its new deputy chairperson of its supervisory board after the term of office ended for Peter Wakkie, a statement from the group said yesterday.
The board currently consists of Moira Moses as chairperson, Paul Copley, Alexandra Watson as chairperson of the audit & risk committee and Dr Hugo Nelson as chairperson of the human resources & remuneration committee.
In addition, company secretary Sarah Radema will step down from April 30, and Nicholas Lewis had been appointed in the post.
Lewis has served as consulting company secretary for several listed groups during his career and joined the Steinhoff Group as a legal adviser in 2017 where he continues to advise on legal, regulatory and governance matters.
