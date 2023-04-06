Steinhoff International appoints Paul Copley as deputy chairperson

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., which has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE, has appointed Paul Copley as its new deputy chairperson of its supervisory board after the term of office ended for Peter Wakkie, a statement from the group said yesterday.

The board currently consists of Moira Moses as chairperson, Paul Copley, Alexandra Watson as chairperson of the audit & risk committee and Dr Hugo Nelson as chairperson of the human resources & remuneration committee.