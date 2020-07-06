Steinhoff International share price surges by more than 13% on the JSE

DURBAN – Steinhoff International share price surged by more than 13 percent on the JSE today after the troubled retailer announced that it is fully committed in settling litigation claims brought against it after the 2017 accounting scandal.

Steinhoff said it has previously announced that it believes a settlement on terms acceptable to the Steinhoff board to be in the best interests of the Steinhoff Group and its stakeholders.

“This strategic priority was reconfirmed in the message from the management board that accompanied the annual report for the year to end September 2019 published on June 30,” the group said.

In the results last week, Steinhoff outlined a number of claims against it which includes a claim from former executives of Tekkie Town who are claiming approximately R1.85billion, a claim of R34.7bn from Thibault and a contractual claim by Wiesfam for the return of 15.5 million PSG shares or alternatively a payment of the amount of R3.4bn as damages.

The total claims brought against the group are in the region of around €10bn (R192.44bn).