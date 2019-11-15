JOHANNESBURG - Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Friday it had sold Blue Group, owner of Bensons for Beds and Harveys Furniture, to Alteri Investors for an undisclosed price.
Steinhoff, which has been grappling with the fallout of an accounting scandal worth an estimated $7 billion since revealing holes in its accounts in 2017, said in August its only way to survive was to slim down and sell assets.
“The sale of Blue Group is the latest in a series of planned divestments by Steinhoff as we continue with our announced strategy of simplifying the group’s portfolio and deleveraging our balance sheet,” Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez said.