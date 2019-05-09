By 10:30am, Steinhoff’s South African listed shares were down 16.42 percent at 1.68 rand ($0.1167) after falling more than 19 percent in early trade.





“It was always going to be a disaster there,” said Mark Loubser, portfolio manager at Independent Securities.





The company’s Frankfurt listed shares fell 14 percent on Wednesday and were down a further 8.5 percent on Thursday.





Steinhoff said in December 2017 it had uncovered accounting irregularities, erasing about 85 percent of its market value and throwing it into a liquidity crisis.





