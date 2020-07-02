Steinhoff to resolve litigation and reduce debt and financing costs

DURBAN – Steinhoff International’s share price declined by more than 7 percent on the JSE yesterday after the troubled retailer reported further losses of €1.84 billion (R35.8bn) for the year to the end of September 2019, up from €1.19bn a year earlier. The group released its year-end results after the close of the market on Tuesday evening. The retailer is still trying to shake off an accounting scandal of December 2017, which led to its share price collapse by more than 95 percent. Steinhoff has acknowledged that it was continuing with its journey to address past deficiencies and to bring stability to the group and its businesses. “While the road ahead remains difficult, the financial year to end-September was a pivotal period for the group, during which we made tangible progress, most significantly with the completion of our financial restructuring following the implementation of the company voluntary arrangements and the associated changes to our group structure and governance arrangements,” the group said. However, the group continues to face massive claims in the wake of the 2017 scandal that threaten its existence.

The claims instituted against the group include one from the former executives of Tekkie Town, who are claiming R1.85bn, a claim of R34.7bn from Thibault, and a contractual claim by Wiesfam for the return of 15.5 million PSG shares or alternatively the payment of R3.4bn as damages.

The group said it had completed the first step of its restructuring process, having obtained agreements from its creditors.

“We are now fully engaged on a solution to the group's litigation issues. As we look ahead, we are clear that the best way for us to protect and enhance value for all stakeholders is to resolve the litigation and reduce our debt and financing costs. This will be our clear focus in the period ahead,” the group said.

Steinhoff’s debt remained high at €9.6bn at the end of the period, up from €9.1bn in 2018.

Jordan Weir, a trader at Citadel, said yesterday that Steinhoff’s financial situation had been fairly messy since its crash in December 2017, but the market was not expecting a loss this large for the financial period to the end of September 2019.

“Considering the various legal actions being taken against the company, investors should bear in mind that further losses like this may be seen in future,” Weir said.

The share declined to 93 cents a share yesterday, down from Tuesday’s closing price of R1.02, before closing at 95c.

Advisory fees increased to €158m during the period, up from €117m a year earlier, while finance costs surged to €1.09bn, up from €646m in 2018.

Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5 percent to €12bn, with strong contributions from Pepco Group, up by 12 percent, and Pepkor Africa, up by 4 percent.

Its basic and diluted loss a share from continuing operations increased to 28.2 euro cents a share, up from 13.9 euro cents.

