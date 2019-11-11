Steinhoff, which almost went bust in 2017 amid an accounting scandal, told the market on Friday that, as part of its overall litigation strategy, it would consider an early resolution of the claims brought against it and would possibly issue equity as part of the options to settle.
“Given the complexity of the Steinhoff litigation landscape, there can be no certainty that resolution of the disputes can be achieved prior to a final determination by the relevant courts, but the Litigation Working Group continues to explore the possibility of finding an acceptable solution to the current disputes,” the company said.
Steinhoff appointed the Litigation Working Group to lead its litigation strategy as it faces multiple claims brought in South Africa, the Netherlands and Germany.
Steinhoff said on Friday that, given the numerous parties involved, the litigation situation was highly complex.