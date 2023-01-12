Steinhoff’s US Mattress Firm subsidiary puts its IPO on ice due to market volatility

American-based Mattress Firm, which is 50 percent owned by Steinhoff, said yesterday it had elected to withdraw its registration statement for an initial public offering due to ongoing volatility in the IPO market. In a statement, the group said following careful consideration with external advisers, Mattress Firm elected to withdraw its registration statement on Form S-1 on January 9, 2023.

“The Form S-1 was confidentially submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2021 and publicly filed in January 2022,” it said. Mattress Firm’s more than 2 300 retail stores give it the largest national, coast-to-coast retail footprint of any mattress speciality retailer in the US. When the mattress retailer filed for the IPO in January last year, it said it wanted to raise $100 million.

If the IPO registration had happened, it would have marked a return to the public markets for the retailer. In 2018, Mattress Firm filed for bankruptcy and emerged from it the same year. At the time, the group said it had transformed its business and closed some stores as part of its restructuring.