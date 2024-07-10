Stellantis awarded ‘Most Improved’ for dealer satisfaction

Stellantis South Africa has been awarded Most Improved in the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) for having the most-improved relationship with their dealer network over the past 12 months. The award was received by Stellantis at a ceremony hosted by sponsors WesBank.

The intensive DSI survey forms a vital link in the relationship between dealers and manufacturers by providing a platform for the dealer body to provide robust feedback to manufacturers and importers. The results provide a management tool to address areas of concern and amplify successes to ultimately improve service delivery throughout the value chain translating into customer satisfaction. Stellantis South Africa managing director Mike Whitfield extended his gratitude to the head office team and the dealer network for their dedication in realising how crucial customer satisfaction is.

“This recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication that both our head office, regional, and dealer teams have put into systems, processes, supply, and support to make our business better for the benefit of our customers,” Whitfield said. “It is a stepping stone on our continued journey to delivering service commitments aimed at reaching the greatest customer satisfaction in the industry.” Stellantis SA recently announced the company’s “Customer Care Promise” that puts the customer at the very centre of the ownership experience with service guarantees form the company.

These include a five-year or 100 000km warranty; the promise to keep customers mobile in the event of a delay in parts of technical support at either a dealership or approved repairer; and a security detail on request in the event roadside assistance is required. These Stellantis SA tools support dealers to provide better service to customers. Stellantis NV is one of the world’s leading auto-makers with car brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot, among others.