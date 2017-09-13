The R6 million funding received is set to allow them to tackle specific issues over the next three years related to the production of barley.
It will also include crops such as cassava and sorghum that is often used in beer making in many African countries.
Their endeavours are being funded through the new AB InBev Research Chair in Agronomy held by Prof Nick Kotze of the SU Department of Agronomy.
Read also: ABInBev to invest R2.8bn in SA
In a statement, Professor Nick Kotze said the bursaries worth R1 million will be provided to six undergraduate and four postgraduate MSc students at SU.
A further R1 million is being set aside to fund various research projects. Nikki Else, Research and Development Manager said Agriculture Africa at AB InBev, is the biggest investment yet in a South African university by AB InBev Research, or by SAB Miller, with which it merged in October 2016.
“We are excited about the partnership, and believe that
the research will mitigate potential risks within the supply chain,
demonstrating our commitment to
Cassava and Sorghum research will also be
conducted where several varieties will be evaluated against agronomic and
quality criteria. Various trial sites in
Else said, projects related to cassava and sorghum will help ABInBev increase its
reach in
Another project involves food scientists at
“Laboratory facilities to do such tests are not always available in the remote areas where cassava is typically produced,” explains Prof Gouws. “Therefore, we’d like to develop a kit that is easy and quick to use in the field.”
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE