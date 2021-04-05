Stenprop on its way to being a fully focused multi-let Reit

CAPE TOWN - STENPROP, the UK multi-let industrial (MLI) property company also listed on the JSE, said it had completed several transactions which progressed its goal of becoming a fully focused MLI real estate investment trust (Reit).

This included the acquisition of Headlands Trading Estate in Swindon for £7.4 million (about R150m); disposal of the Bikemax portfolio of five German retail warehouse units based on a property value of €27m and the sale of the Victoria Centre retail property in Berlin for €37.45m.

The sales of all the German assets were based on the September 30, 2020 book values.

Headlands Trading Estate provides 106 000 square feet (9 848 square metres) of MLI space across 19 units and was fully let to a diverse occupier base.

Stenprop chief executive Paul Arenson said in a statement the estate offered several asset management and development opportunities to help drive future income.