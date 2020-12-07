Stenprop remains buoyant with leasing momentum

CAPE TOWN - STENPROP, the UK-based owner of multi-let industrial estates (MLI), said rent collection remained strong at 90 percent across the portfolio as at September 30.

A dividend of 3.375 pence (R0.69) per share for the six months was declared in line with the payout at the same time a year before, the group, which has a secondary listing on the JSE, said in its results on Friday.

There was an average 18 percent uplift in MLI passing rents driven by continued strong leasing momentum, with 119 new lease renewals at an average lease term of 3.8 years.

MLI occupancy was up 2.2 percent to 93.3 percent compared with March 2020. Five MLI estates were acquired in the six-months for ₤40million (about R816m). A further three estates were completed post period end for £20.2m.

The MLI portfolio surpassed five million square foot for the first time, growing the value to £360.5m, up from £291.6m at the same time last year and representing 62.8 percent of the total property portfolio by value, with a target of 75 percent by the end of financial year.