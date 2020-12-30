Stenprop rent collection remains strong

CAPE TOWN - Stenprop, the UK-based owner of multi-let industrial estates (MLI), said rent collection remained strong at 90 percent across the portfolio as at September 30, 2020.

A dividend of 3.375 pence per share for the six months ended September 30 was declared, in line with the payout at the same time a year before, the group, which has a secondary listing on the JSE, said in the results published Friday.

There had been an average 18 percent uplift in MLI passing rents driven by continued strong

leasing momentum, with 119 new lease renewals at an average lease term of 3.8 years. MLI occupancy was up 2.2 percent to 93.3 percent compared with in March 2020.

Five MLI estates were acquired in the six-months for 40m pounds. A further three estates were completed post period end for 20.2m pounds.