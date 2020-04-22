Stenprop's rent collection at 73% in aggregate

CAPE TOWN - JSE-listed Stenprop, the UK multi-let industrial (MLI) property company, said yesterday it had received by April 15 in aggregate 73percent of rent for the quarter starting March 25 and for the month starting April 1. Seventy-nine percent of the rent invoiced was for the quarter starting March 25, of which 77percent had been paid by April 15. Twenty-one percent of all rent invoiced was for the month of April, of which 56percent was paid by April 15. “We are engaging actively with our tenants on an individual basis, particularly those who are experiencing cash flow difficulties as a result of the lockdown measures across Europe. “It is too early to provide any meaningful conclusions on this while the lockdown continues and uncertainty over the timing of a return to normality remains,” the group said.

Letting enquiries continued to be received for the UK MLI portfolio through the online digital marketing platform, albeit at a much reduced level. However, the inquiries were typically focused and urgent with a higher rate of conversion into lettings.

Sixteen new UK MLI leases had been completed since Stenprop staff moved to working from home on March 16, aggregating to £474000 (R11.1million) per year of new headline rent over 112500 square feet of space.

The Stenprop team was ready to support businesses or organisations contributing to the efforts in the UK or Germany to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and a list had been supplied to the NHS (UK National Health Service) of all available units in the portfolio should they need space to store or distribute equipment.

A recently completed short-term, rent-free letting to a food bank charity in Cardiff had been supplying meals to NHS staff in the city.

Stenprop's share price closed 2.42percent lower at R22.20 on the JSE yesterday.

