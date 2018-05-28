JOHANNESBURG - Movie theatre company Ster-Kinekor has appointed Andrew Marshall as executive chairman with immediate effect, it said on Tuesday.

Marshall brings with him 15 years of experience as the CEO of companies listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange "with an impressive track record of impactful and transformative leadership", Ster-Kinekor said, citing his stints at packing firm Nampak and fishing and cold storage company Oceana.

“His experience, practical approach and quiet leadership adds invaluable depth to the wealth of existing talent at Ster-Kinekor," Ster-Kinekor CEO said.

- African News Agency