Ster-Kinekor bets on drive-in cinema under the stars

JOHANNESBURG - Under the stars of the South African night, the movie-goers who used to throng a cinema among the shops of Johannesburg's Sandton City mall, have been watching the latest releases from a big screen in a rooftop carpark since the pandemic. Drive-in movies are enjoying a revival in many parts of the world but for South Africa, the stakes are higher because of a slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout that makes a return to normality especially hard and leaves more businesses facing the risk of closure.

Ster-Kinekor, Africa's largest cinema group, is betting on the format to win back customers fearful of catching the coronavirus. It filed for business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection, in January because of losses related to lockdown restrictions. "The big goal for us is to keep the industry alive… and to keep cinema and big screens top of mind in the consumer's repertoire of entertainment," acting chief executive Motheo Matsau said. Like its peers, Ster-Kinekor was forced to close from the end of March 2020 until the end of August 2020. Since August, it has operated under curfews and with limitations on gatherings.

"Closing down for six months for a business like ours, it's a miracle we're still around, to be honest," Matsau said. He said the drive-in cinema allowed the industry to gauge people's willingness to come back to cinemas and establish how strong the case was to rescue the business. For movie-goers Satya Praksh and her boyfriend Quinton Lamb, the drive-in experience offered a protective personal bubble and a new style of cosy relaxation.