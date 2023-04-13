Stor-Age starts joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate in the UK

Stor-Age had entered into a joint venture agreement with Nuveen Real Estate, and the JV had acquired the four property Easistore portfolio in the UK, a statement from Stor-Age, the JSE-listed self-storage group said yesterday. Stor-Age’s equity contribution in the deal is £4.4 million (R101m), with an estimated forecast pre-tax yield on investment of 15%.

Nuveen will acquire 90% and Stor-Age a 10% equity interest in the JV, with the properties to be branded and managed by Storage King under its third-party management platform – Management 1st. Stor-Age said the JV was an opportunity to partner with one of the world’s largest, most established global investment managers. Nuveen has $154 billion of assets under management, with an 85-year investment track record, for which the acquisition forms part of their European Value Add strategy.

“The JV allows Stor-Age to grow and achieve further scale in the UK whilst providing an attractive return on invested capital. It also continues to leverage the third-party management platform through generating both acquisition and ongoing property management fees,” Stor-Age said. The JV will initially implement the portfolio re-brand and management platform overlay, with a view to expanding Nuveen’s exposure to self-storage assets across the UK over the medium term. The acquisition of four freehold UK properties and the JV was in line with Stor-Age’s ‘capital light’ growth and investment strategy of the Storage King business of pursuing value-added acquisitions in the UK, the statement said.

The portfolio consists of mainly modern, purpose-built properties in Crawley, Edenbridge, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells. They trade into dense residential and commercial areas. The Easistore acquisition is the third four-store portfolio that Stor-Age has either acquired or part-acquired in the UK in the past 15 months. Stor-Age’s share price increased 1.07% to R13.24 yesterday midday on the JSE. The price was only slightly lower than R14.57 it traded at a year ago.