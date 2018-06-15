



The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration issued a certificate to Solidarity which allows its members to strike legally, the union representing mostly skilled workers said.





Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann said the company was responsible for “blatant discrimination against loyal Sasol employees”.





The union said it would seek a mandate from members to begin a strike.





- Reuters

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity said yesterday that it had been cleared to call for a strike at energy firm Sasol over an empowerment scheme it said unfairly excluded white workers.