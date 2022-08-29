Struggling Rebosis Property Fund goes into business rescue

REBOSIS Property Fund was suspended on the JSE on Friday after it went into business rescue because of provincial government and municipal delays in rent payments and the impact of rising interest rates on its debt. The share was suspended at 16 cents, after falling from 29 cents a year ago and after plunging from as high as R10.95 five years ago. It’s management had always cited its “sovereign tenants”, which make up more than 50% of its turnover, as a defensive aspect to its portfolio -- as government tenants were once considered reliable -- even in times of economic hardship.

Story continues below Advertisement

Its portfolio includes Baywest and Hemmingway Mall, office block 11 Diagonal Street in Johannesburg, Sunnypark Mall and Grand Central in Cape Town. Rebosis was established in 2010 by the Billion Group and was the first substantially black-owned property fund to be listed on the JSE. The group, which had been on the road to implementing a turnaround strategy to cut debt, said on Friday the time taken for shareholder approval of its disposals was another factor that contributed to the vulnerability of its cash flow forecasts. On August 1, the board told shareholders of restructuring plans to strengthen the balance sheet, address the real estate investment trust concern of having to pay out distributions -- and to unlock value in the business in the long term.

Story continues below Advertisement

Early this year the group had hoped a transaction to sell the office portfolio for R3.35bn would alleviate its problems but the deal fell through at the end of June. In the six months to February 28, 2022 the group’s attributable loss increased to R71.4m from R66.1m and it was unable to pay a dividend. The group said on Friday that part of the turnaround plan was leasing alternatives to reduce vacancies, increase tenant retention and introduce new tenants, as well as implementing a “green” strategy. Central to these plans were the sales of an initial 25 assets -- 23 commercial office buildings and two retail centres -- which had been identified as non-core but which would require some capital expenditure.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the risks to this plan were “based on best estimated budgets”. “The best option to ensure the long-term survival of the group is to commence business rescue and implement a business rescue plan,” the group said in a statement on Friday. The JSE had approved the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares and A-ordinary shares with immediate effect. It said one of the reasons for the suspension was that because of the discussions during the business rescue process, the risks of price-sensitive information leaks was high. It was uncertain which of the group assets would be retained and on what basis.

Story continues below Advertisement