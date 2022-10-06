SUEZ completes EnviroServ acquisition and plans for growth

SUEZ, with Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) and African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), has completed the acquisition of EnviroServ Holdings and its subsidiaries after approval by antitrust authorities. SUEZ has built more than 500 drinking water and sanitation plants that service most African capitals. SUEZ is present in Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

“This acquisition will enable SUEZ to reinforce its positioning as an international leader in industrial and municipal waste treatment activities and to strengthen its position on the African continent,” said Sabrina Soussan, chairperson and CEO of SUEZ, in a statement yesterday. “I am thrilled by EnviroServ joining SUEZ Group: this is a team with a unique track record over the last 40 years, which enabled the company to become the leader in hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment activities in southern Africa. I am convinced SUEZ can further nurture the profitable growth of EnviroServ. I am equally convinced that the team’s skills and talents will support SUEZ in expanding its activities in South Africa as well as in other geographies,” she said. EnviroServ collects, treats and disposes of general and hazardous waste at treatment and disposal facilities across South Africa, Mozambique and Uganda.

Its customers include multinational firms operating in the petrochemicals, manufacturing, metallurgical and mining sectors. It recycles some 125 000 tons and manages 1.7 million tons of hazardous and general waste per year. Dean Thompson, CEO of EnviroServ said they looked forward to the knowledge and experience that their new shareholders would bring to the South African waste markets. BUSINESS REPORT