Sun International expects bumper interim earnings on back of SunBet

In a trading statement for six months ended June 30, 2023, the group said yesterday that basic earnings per share were expected to be a profit of between 161 cents per share and 180c per share, representing an increase of between 71% and 92% compared to the prior corresponding period’s basic earnings of 94c per share.

Sun International said yesterday that it expects an increase in its interim earnings of between 73% and 98%, boosted by SunBet, which generated record income.

Headline earnings per share were likely to be a profit of between 161c per share and 184c per share, representing an increase of between 73% and 98%.

According to Sun International, during the period, SunBet generated record income and was well on its way to achieving the aggressive growth targets set for this business.

“Our hotels and resorts had an exceptional first half on the back of an excellent performance in the second half of last year. Urban casinos continued to show income growth while Sun Slots operations came under pressure due to the impact of ongoing load shedding,” it said.